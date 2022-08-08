Cal Poly grad killed in lightning strike near White House

August 8, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 29-year-old Cal Poly graduate and City National Bank vice president died following a lightning strike across the street from the White House last week.

On Thursday evening, lightning struck a tree in Lafayette Park across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House. The lightning strike killed an elderly Wisconsin couple, as well as Brooks Lambertson. A fourth individual was seriously injured.

Lambertson graduated from Cal Poly in 2015 with a degree in recreation, parks and tourism administration with a concentration in sports management. While at Cal Poly, Lambertson worked as a suite coordinator at the university’s Alex G. Spanos Stadium. He also worked at the Cal Poly ASI Children’s Center, according to his Facebook page.

An avid sports fan, Lambertson later worked as the manager of partnership marketing for the Los Angeles Clippers. In 2019, he became the Vice President of Sponsorship Activation at City National Bank.

“Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” City National Bank said in a statement. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have poured in from around the country.”

Lambertson was in Washington, D.C. last week for business, according to his employer. The bank executive lived in downtown Los Angeles. His hometown was Folsom.

