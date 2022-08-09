SLO police arrest felon with stolen property and drugs

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police arrested a 38-year-old Arroyo Grande man who was found in possession of drugs and stolen property on Monday morning.

At approximately 7 a.m., an officer on patrol on Prado Lane stopped a man on a bicycle for a code violation. The man gave the officer a false name, but the officer recognized him from a previous arrest as Jordan Chase Johnson of Arroyo Grande.

The officer determined Johnson had three felony warrants and that the bicycle he was riding was stolen during a residential burglary in San Luis Obispo on Aug. 25. During a search of Johnson, officers found a collapsible baton or “billy club” and an ID card that was not his own.

Officers arrested Johnson and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of stolen property, possession of a baton, providing false identification and bringing contraband into a jail.

During a more extensive search of Johnson at the jail, deputies found 40.90 grams of methamphetamine, 77.80 grams of fentanyl, $2,365 and additional evidence of illegal narcotics sales.

