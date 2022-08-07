Drunk driver crashes into truck in San Luis Obispo
August 7, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
An allegedly drunk driver crashed into pickup truck in San Luis Obispo on Saturday night, causing minor injuries.
At approximate 9:30 p.m., the intoxicated driver of a blue sedan crashed into the driver’s side door of a pickup in the intersection of Pismo and Beach streets. First responders treated several occupants at the scene for minor injuries.
Officers then arrested the driver of the sedan for DUI, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
