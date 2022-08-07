Gas costs continue steady decline, find the lowest prices
August 7, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A decrease in gasoline demand along with an increase in domestic stocks, which are up more than 12%, have led to falling gasoline prices. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped 11 cents to $5.81 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.
SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.68.
The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 15 cents during the past week to $4.06.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.09
- 76 – Atascadero, Morro Road: $5.29
- 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.29
- VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.39
- Flyers – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $5.39
- Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $5.49
- Arco – Arroyo Grande, Barnett Street: $5.54
- Chevron – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.59
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.59
- Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.59
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines