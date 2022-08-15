Gas costs continue dropping, find the lowest prices
August 15, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Since June, the average price of gas has continued a steady decline as domestic gas stocks continue to increase. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped nine cents to $5.71 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.
SLO County currently has the eighth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.53.
The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 11 cents during the past week to $3.95.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.19
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.19
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.24
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.27
- VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.29
- Flyers – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $5.29
- Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.29
- Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.29
- Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.29
- Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.39
