Gas costs continue dropping, find the lowest prices

August 15, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Since June, the average price of gas has continued a steady decline as domestic gas stocks continue to increase. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped nine cents to $5.71 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

SLO County currently has the eighth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.53.

The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 11 cents during the past week to $3.95.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.19 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.19 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.24 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.27 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.29 Flyers – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $5.29 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.29 Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.29 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.29 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.39

