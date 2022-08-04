Goleta teen arrested for brandishing ghost gun at a party
By KAREN VELIE
A Goleta teen is in custody after he waved a ghost gun he was carrying at a party on Saturday in Isla Vista.
Shortly after 11 p.m., a caller reported an attendee at a party on Del Playa Drive was waving a gun in the air. Deputies arrived and saw a male “lift his shirt, revealing a handgun in his waistband.”
Enzo Urrea allegedly attempted to run from officers, but was caught nearby.
During a search of Urrea, deputies found a polymer, unserialized, unloaded handgun, along with two rounds of live ammunition in his pocket.
Deputies arrested Urrea and booked him in the Santa Barbara’s Main Jail on charges of assault with a firearm, obstruction, carrying a concealed weapon, brandishing a firearm, possession of a ghost gun and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. His bail is set at $75,000.
