First case of monkeypox confirmed in Santa Barbara County
August 4, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed the county’s first case of Monkeypox on Wednesday. Risk to the public, however, remains low.
The adult who tested positive had exposure to the virus outside of Santa Barbara County. County health officials have asked the adult to stay in isolation until the symptoms have passed.
The Public Health Department has completed contract tracing. Those identified as contacts are being monitored for symptoms.
