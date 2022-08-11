San Luis Obispo County COVID cases continue steady rise, 2 new deaths

August 10, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

For the third week in a row, the average number of new COVID infections in San Luis Obispo County rose slightly, according to the SLO County Health Department. SLO County reported two new deaths from the virus this week.

During the same time, the number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus doubled, with 17 people currently hospitalized, two in intensive care.

During the past seven days, the county reported 616 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. Paso Robles leads with 277 new cases, followed by Atascadero with 213, San Luis Obispo with 144, Arroyo Grande with 127 and Nipomo with 82.

In SLO County, 61,966 people have tested positive for the virus and 537 have died.

There have been 10,822,996 positive cases, and 94,070 deaths in California.

More than 94,348,507 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,060,755 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 592,499,717 cases with 1,060,755 dead.

Loading...