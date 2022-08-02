Santa Barbara County deputies track down pride flag thieves

August 1, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies tracked down the two young adults who stole two Pride Flags from the Los Olivos area.

On July 28, a caller reported the theft of a pride flag from the 2900-block of Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos. Deputies spent several days investigating the report including collecting physical evidence, interviewing victims and witnesses, and tracking down a video of the burning of a pride flag.

As a result of their efforts, deputies identified two suspects in the theft. The suspects admitted to an additional theft of a pride flag in the Ballard area as well as the burning of one of the flags in a video they shared on social media.

Deputies submitted the case to the Santa Barbara County District Attorneys Office with a request for charges of petty theft and a hate crime.

