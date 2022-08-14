Teen shot and killed in Santa Maria

August 14, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Santa Maria early Sunday morning.

Shortly after midnight, a caller reported hearing shots fired in an alleyway near the 300 block of W. Newlove Drive. Officers arrived to find Felix Ivan Antonio with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Further information is not available at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Cazares at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1319.

