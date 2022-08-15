Lawsuit blames SLO officers in death of suspect and officer Luca Benedetti

August 15, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The family of the man who was shot and killed during a gun battle with San Luis Obispo police officers, a battle that took the life of officer Luca Benedetti and injured another officer, has filed a federal lawsuit for excessive force and wrongful death against the city, county and four individuals.

On May 10, 2021, six officers attempted to serve a search warrant at Edward Zamora Giron’s San Luis Obispo apartment. When Giron did not respond, officers broke down the door of the apartment and found him lying in wait.

A shootout ensued, during which Giron allegedly shot and killed Benedetti. Detective Steve Orozco was shot multiple times but survived.

Giron died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and other injuries from being struck by the officers’ return fire, investigators said. The lawsuit asserts otherwise.

“The effort to serve the search warrant for stolen property quickly deteriorated into utter chaos, instantly transitioning from a controlled effort to secure the suspect and search his unit into a Wild West Style shootout, that tragically eventually resulted in the death of Mr. Giron, the death of SLOPD Officer Luca Beneditti and injury to another officer,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit accuses law enforcement of promoting a false narrative that Giron shot officers Benedetti and Steve Orozco, and then shot himself in the head. City officials deny the allegation.

Giron was shot 14 times, including a shot to the left side of his head. The suit alleges, as a right-handed person, a self-inflicted gunshot wound would not have been to the left temple.

In addition, the lawsuit alleges that officers shot Benedetti and Orozco.

The officers “were apparently shot with the same caliber weapon that struck the decedent, Mr. Giron, suggesting the officers were hit with ‘friendly fire,’ and not bullets fired from a pheasant hunting rifle,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also condemns officers for not responding to multiple pleas for help with Giron’s mental health issues, and for not attempting to diffuse the situation.

In July 2020, a female friend of Giron’s told a SLO officer she wanted to open a line of communication about Giron. The woman provided police with screenshots of his Instagram stories and livestream following a night in jail.

“I have been constantly harassed by police for the last week for every single good thing I’ve tried to do for everyone… I haven’t been sleeping… I’ve been more than just at a loss entirely as to what to do and where I should go… HELP!!” Giron wrote in one of the Instagram stories.

Three days later, the woman emailed the officer, saying Giron’s behavior had become much more volatile and violent, and he had become paranoid and developed an unreasonable distrust of the law. She said it “only takes a split second for things to go wrong.”

Giron’s family is seeking the cost of his burial, attorneys’ fees, court costs and unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

