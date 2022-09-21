Arroyo Grande man accused of pepper spraying protesters in Templeton

September 21, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Arroyo Grande man who pepper sprayed a group of demonstrators on a Highway 101 overpass in Templeton Tuesday morning. [Tribune]

At about 9 a.m., a group of six to eight people were demonstrating on the Vineyard Drive overpass. A man with an opposing viewpoint approached the group and confronted them. A heated argument ensued, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla told the Tribune.

The man pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed six members of the group, according to the Tribune. Deputies arrived at the scene and arrested the man, whom they identified as Miguel Angel Olivares, 46.

Since two of the individuals Olivares pepper sprayed were above the age of 65, deputies arrested him for two counts of felony elder abuse with great bodily injury, Cipolla said. Olivares was also arrested on charges of unlawful use of tear gas and resisting arrest.

Medics treated all six of the individuals whom Olivares pepper sprayed. They were each released after being treated at the scene.

Deputies booked Olivares in SLO County Jail. Olivares remains in custody, as of Wednesday morning.

