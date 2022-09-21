Cleanup started after gasoline spill at station in Paso Robles
September 20, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Paso Robles firefighters are working to clean up 50 gallons of gasoline after a hose on a truck removing gas from a station in Paso Robles broke on Tuesday evening.
At about 7 p.m., a truck from Jaco Oil was pumping gas out of a tank at Wayside Liquor on Creston Road when a line blew and gas leaked onto the asphalt. The station is temporarily closing for renovation. It is expected to reopen in about a month.
Firefighters responded to the station and cleaned up the spill.
