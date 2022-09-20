More than 1,700 PG&E customers lose power in San Luis Obispo County
September 19, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
More than 1,700 customers lost power as a result of an outage in North County and another near Lopes Lake on Monday. [KSBY]
Shortly after 11 a.m., an outage impacting areas surrounding Highway 58 and extending north to highways 41 and 46 in the Shandon area was reported. A total of 1,572 customers lost power, according to PG&E.
Power has been restored.
At about 3:24 p.m., 217 customers in the Lopes Lake area lost power. Their power is expected to be back on by 10 p.m.
