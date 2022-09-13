Front Page  »  

Power outage impacts more than 5,000 customers in SLO County, Santa Maria

September 13, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

More than 5,000 households, spanning from Atascadero to Santa Maria, lost power Tuesday morning.

At approximately 8:19 a.m., 3,439 customers combined lost power in northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County, according to PG&E. The outage stretches from the Huasna area to Santa Maria. Power is expected to return to affected customers by 3:30 p.m.

Separately, a smaller outage is also impacting Santa Maria residents. The outage, which is affecting 384 customers, started at 9 a.m. and is expected to last until 5 p.m.

In the Atascadero area, 1,795 customers lost power at 9 a.m. Their electricity is expected to come back on at 3 p.m.


Loading...
Related:


2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Jorge Estrada

If you had an extension chord, you would be limited to, lets say 20 amps, but with neighborhoods, who planned for Tesla? One would think about that before selling and buying as many electric cars the public wants. We will need to get accustomed to power rolling, as it is done in other parts of the world. For example: with water, ok it 3 PM time to flush the toilet or- with electricity it’s 6 PM, I have four hours to cool the fridge and charge the car. This scheduling of utility’s is very old.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
09/13/2022 2:40 pm
JCILOALL

So, here I sit at 12:30 pm well into hour 3 of today’s power outage in A-town, which is number 9 for the year, and while I’m being very patient, I can’t help thinking: There is absolutely no reason for this type thing to be happening in this, the 21st Century. But alas it is. Why? Politics, and all of the bad that comes with its ideological collateral damage which impacts every single one of us.

So very sad indeed.


Vote Up15Vote Down 
09/13/2022 12:39 pm
﻿