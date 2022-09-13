Power outage impacts more than 5,000 customers in SLO County, Santa Maria

September 13, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

More than 5,000 households, spanning from Atascadero to Santa Maria, lost power Tuesday morning.

At approximately 8:19 a.m., 3,439 customers combined lost power in northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County, according to PG&E. The outage stretches from the Huasna area to Santa Maria. Power is expected to return to affected customers by 3:30 p.m.

Separately, a smaller outage is also impacting Santa Maria residents. The outage, which is affecting 384 customers, started at 9 a.m. and is expected to last until 5 p.m.

In the Atascadero area, 1,795 customers lost power at 9 a.m. Their electricity is expected to come back on at 3 p.m.

Loading...