Power outage in SLO impacts more than 1,600 customers
September 26, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A total of 1,642 PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo lost power Sunday night.
The outage occurred at approximately 10:48 p.m., according to PG&E. It stretched from downtown SLO to the Sinsheimer Park area.
Power returned to most customers early Monday morning. As of 8 a.m., 87 customers remained without power.
The outage was determined to have been caused by an equipment issue, PG&E said.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines