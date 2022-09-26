Power outage in SLO impacts more than 1,600 customers

September 26, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A total of 1,642 PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo lost power Sunday night.

The outage occurred at approximately 10:48 p.m., according to PG&E. It stretched from downtown SLO to the Sinsheimer Park area.

Power returned to most customers early Monday morning. As of 8 a.m., 87 customers remained without power.

The outage was determined to have been caused by an equipment issue, PG&E said.

Loading...