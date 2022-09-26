Los Osos man killed in crash on Highway 41
September 26, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A 20-year-old Los Osos man was killed in a crash on Highway 41 near Bear Ridge Road on Monday morning, according to the CHP.
Shortly before 7 a.m., a caller reported a single vehicle crash on Highway 41 about halfway between Morro Bay and Atascadero. Officers determined Justin West was driving westbound when he drove across the eastbound lane and off the highway.
West’s Chevrolet overturned ejecting West, who was not wearing a seat belt. West was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines