San Luis Obispo City Council approves The Hub project

September 23, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo City Council on Tuesday approved a Monterey Street development that will house eight local businesses, rejecting an appeal claiming the project will be a disturbance to an adjacent neighborhood. [New Times]

Named The Hub, the development is situated at 1701 Monterey Street, close to Grand Avenue. The development is led by Central Coast Brewing. The other businesses part of the project are: Krobar Craft Distillery, Nautical Bean Coffee, Art’s Cyclery, What the Truck Mobile Cuisine, Lone Oaks Seltzer, SLO Axe and Whalebird Kombucha.

Central Coast Brewing owner George Peterson initiated the project after his brewery was kicked out of its original location at 1422 Monterey Street. That location is slated to be redeveloped into 106 units of affordable and senior housing.

The Hub will offer patrons all-day food service; alcohol tasting; and games including corn hole, axe throwing and billiards. On occasion, there will be live concerts.

SLO’s Planning Commission approved the development in May, after which San Luis Drive resident Hana Novak appealed the project. Novak’s appeal argued The Hub would create noise, light and privacy impacts for the San Luis Drive neighborhood. San Luis Drive runs parallel to Monterey Street, across a creek from the location of the development.

On Tuesday, the SLO City Council voted unanimously to deny the appeal. The council approved the project with the condition that The Hub create a sound curtain to contain noise from its indoor concerts.

