San Luis Obispo police looking for missing teen
September 15, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing girl who is said to be at-risk.
Adrianna Zaragoza was last seen in San Luis Obispo, but she frequents the Five Cities area, according to police. Police describe Zaragoza as white with shoulder-length blonde hair that she had pulled into a bun.
Zaragoza is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 115 pounds. The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
The Santa Maria Police Department in mid-August asked the public for help finding the teen from Grover Beach, who ran away after being placed in a home in Santa Maria.
Anyone who can provide information about Zaragoza’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (805) 781-7312.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines