SLO County power outages continue, 2,305 customers without electricity

September 20, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

More than 2,300 PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo are without power on Tuesday morning as power outages are becoming common events.

In an area northwest of Paso Robles, 2,106 customers lost power at 10:31 a.m. The utility estimates the power will be restored by 12:15 p.m.

In the Lake Nacimiento area, 87 customers lost power at 10:50 a.m. Their power is expected to be back on by 12:30 p.m.

Further south in Grover Beach, the lights went out for 112 properties shortly after 8 a.m. The utility estimates the lights will be back on by 3:30 p.m.

In each of these cases, the utility reports the cause of the outage is under investigation.

Following lawsuits over fires caused by the utility, PG&E has “upgraded its power lines” in an attempt to reduce wildfire risks. As a result of the sensitive settings, a bird or a branch hitting a line can lead to lengthy power outages.

