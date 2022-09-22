State planning to promote low-cost housing development in Atascadero

September 22, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The state of California has selected a site near Atascadero State Hospital as one of five locations for new affordable housing developments.

As part of an effort to build more than 1 million units of affordable housing by 2030, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced five state-owned sites have been selected for new developments. The Atascadero site is a buffer zone just outside of ASH along El Camino Real. The other four sites are located in Fresno, Covina, Sacramento and Oceanside.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development and the Department of General Services are overseeing the development of the properties. Developers can now submit proposals for affordable housing projects at the sites.

“It’s excellent that they’ve invited us to be part of this plan, and any new housing in our community is a great contribution to our local workforce,” Atascadero Community Development Department Director Phil Dunsmore said in a statement.

Loading...