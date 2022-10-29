Avoid shellfish from the SLO County area, high toxins

October 29, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Health officials released an advisory on Thursday warning consumers not to eat sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties.

Scientists detected dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning toxins in mussels in the waters off San Luis Obispo County. The naturally occurring toxins, which are not destroyed by cooking, can cause illness or death in humans.

“This warning does not apply to commercially sold clams, mussels, scallops, or oysters from approved sources,” according to the warning. “State law permits only state-certified commercial shellfish harvesters or dealers to sell these products. Shellfish sold by certified harvesters and dealers are subject to frequent mandatory testing to monitor for toxins.”

