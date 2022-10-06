Deputies arrest burglary suspect in Los Osos, lift shelter in place call

October 6, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs deputies arrested a burglary suspect in Los Osos on Wednesday evening following a short manhunt.

Early in the evening, officials sent a reverse 911 call to 54 residents in the area between Nipomo and Ramona avenues and 10th and 13th streets advising people to shelter in place while deputies searched for the burglary suspect.

Deputies arrested the suspect at about 6:30 p.m. and then canceled the reverse 911 call.

