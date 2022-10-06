Ventura teen arrested for threatening classmates, weapons found

October 5, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A 14-year-old boy is in juvenile hall after he allegedly made criminal threats against his fellow students and high school on Instagram, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Officers arrested the teen on Tuesday at the Foothill Technology High School campus. During the investigation, officers took several weapons into custody.

“The Ventura Police Department and the Ventura Unified School District take all threats to our campuses and students seriously,” Commander Rick Murray said in a press release. “When adolescents are involved, it is sometimes difficult to determine the intent of these types of threats, as they are occasionally done as a prank or joke.”

Loading...