Fire temporarily closes Highway 101 offramp in San Luis Obispo

October 17, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire near Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo resulted in the temporary closure of an offramp Monday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a caller reported a brush fire burning beside northbound Highway 101 at the Grand Avenue offramp, according to Caltrans. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Officials then reopened the offramp. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Loading...