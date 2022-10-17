Close Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant on schedule

October 17, 2022

Opinion by Mothers for Peace

Mothers for Peace is deeply troubled by actions taken by Governor Newsom and our California legislators who voted for Senate Bill 846 to extend the operation of Diablo Canyon nuclear plant.

Although Mothers for Peace was not a party to the Settlement Agreement to close the plant by 2025, we have been anticipating its closure, participating in decommissioning and waste storage activities, and supporting the well-planned closure process. Like our supporters, we feel betrayed.

Mothers for Peace has joined a coalition of other environmental organizations and individuals from across the country to challenge the extended operation of Diablo Canyon.

We abhor the state and federal subsidies to resurrect this aging, degraded, dangerous plant.

We object to the continued use of the once-through cooling system which causes great harm to the local marine environment and sea life.

We oppose the generation of even more high level radioactive waste to be stored onsite indefinitely, surrounded by a web of significant earthquake faults.

We are concerned about aging components and systems as well as reactor vessel embrittlement.

We are done with living under the constant threat of a radiological accident – due to human error, natural disaster, or act of terrorism.

