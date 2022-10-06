Four Lompoc prison inmates get more time after brutal assault

October 5, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Four inmates who assaulted and severely injured a fellow prisoner at the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc in Nov. 2020 were sentenced to up to 41 months in federal prison, the FBI announced today.

The four suspects pleaded guilty to assaulting a fellow inmate who was incarcerated in their same unit. The suspects punched the victim in the head and he fell to the ground.

They continued to assault the victim as he lay on the ground, lying motionless on his back.

Following the assault, the victim spent three weeks in the hospital with multiple blunt-force injuries to his head, face, mouth, arms, legs, and torso, including a broken nose and multiple fractured teeth. The victim also suffered prolonged impairment of his mental faculties, required speech therapy and assistance to walk.

Carlton James, 41, was the only defendant to use a weapon. He admitted to repeatedly striking the victim with a combination lock attached to a belt-like strap. On Sept. 12, James was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison.

Ikaika Deemitrius Reinhardt, 40, pleaded guilty on March 7 to assault resulting in serious bodily injury. On July 28, Reinhardt was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

David Khacho, 33, pleaded guilty on Feb. 28 to assault resulting in serious bodily injury. On July 17, Khacho was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison.

Ikaika Paul Reid Adams-Feeney, 32, pleaded guilty on Feb. 28 to assault resulting in serious bodily injury. On June 13, Adams-Feeney was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison.

United States District Judge Virginia A. Phillips also ordered the defendants jointly and severally liable to pay $75,917 in restitution. All the defendants’ sentences were ordered to run consecutively with their respective undischarged terms of incarceration.

