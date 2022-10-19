Grover Beach man pleads guilty to starting Hollister Fire

October 19, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A Grover Beach man pled guilty on Oct. 12 to starting the Hollister Fire, which burned along the Gaviota Coast area of Santa Barbara County earlier this year.

On March 12, the blaze was discovered burning in a canyon near Hollister Ranch, a gated subdivision. The residents of 30 homes in the area were evacuated.

Two firefighters were injured while strong, erratic winds pushed the fire as it consumed 120 acres of dry brush.

Firefighters discovered a dehydrated man in the area, 30-year-old Edward Macklin. After taking him for medical care, deputies booked the Grover Beach man in the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Macklin faces up to 20 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 26.

