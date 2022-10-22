Man killed in crash on Highway 46 near Shandon

October 21, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A man died after crashing his SUV on Highway 46 near Shandon on Thursday night.

Anthony Brackett, 33, of Visalia was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer at a high rate of speed eastbound on Highway 46 west of Highway 41 at approximately 7:53 p.m. For an unknown reason, Brackett turned to the right, causing his vehicle to leave his lane, cross another lane and drive onto an asphalt shoulder, according to the CHP.

The SUV then left the paved roadway and descended onto a dirt shoulder. While traveling on the dirt shoulder, the vehicle overturned, rolled over several times and came to a rest on its roof with Brackett restrained in the driver’s seat.

Bracket died at the scene. It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

