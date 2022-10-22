SLO officers seeking help identifying robbery suspects

October 21, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three males involved in a robbery and assault in the downtown area on Thursday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a caller reported a robbery and assault that had just occurred on Higuera Street near Bubblegum Alley. The victim was walking in the Farmer’s Market area when an unknown suspect approached and forcibly grabbed the victim’s hat and sunglasses.

When the victim tried to retrieve his property, the suspect and the victim tussled with punches being thrown.

During the altercation, two more suspects approached, one of whom pulled out a knife.

The suspect with the knife lunged at the victim and placed the knife to the victim’s throat. The victim was able to fend off the attack, suffering only a minor cut to his hand. The suspects then fled the scene.

Investigators describe the suspects as three Hispanic males between the ages of 16 and 18. Officers are asking anyone with information about the assault or the suspects to call (805) 781-7312 and reference case number 221020103.

