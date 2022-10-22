Man shot, killed inside car in Santa Maria

October 22, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman on Thursday night shot a driver, who was found deceased inside a car that crashed into a building in Santa Maria.

Shortly after 11 p.m., several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Boone Street and Western Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a gray Honda Civic had struck a building on the northeast corner of the intersection. Police discovered the driver, a 33-year-old man, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Patrol officers, detectives and crime lab workers investigated the killing. A Santa Maria police drone team also worked the scene.

It is unclear if investigators have identified a suspect. Police say it is thus far unknown whether the shooting was gang related.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have information about it is asked to contact Detective Corral at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2243.

