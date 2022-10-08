One person killed in head-on crash in Atascadero

October 8, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

One person was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 41 in Atascadero on Saturday.

Shortly before noon, a driver was headed westbound on Highway 41 near Old Morro Road East when he crossed over the double yellow line and crashed into another vehicle. The driver who crossed over into oncoming traffic died at the scene. His name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

First responders transported the eastbound driver to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of major injuries.

A third vehicle, which was also traveling eastbound, swerved off the roadway to avoid the collision, but the driver lost control and the vehicle struck a telephone pole. This driver was uninjured.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

