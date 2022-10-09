Man murdered in San Ynez, suspect on the loose

October 9, 2022

BY JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a suspect who allegedly killed a man in Santa Ynez early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 4 a.m., a 911 caller reported an emergency in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez. Deputies arrived at the scene and found an adult male victim, who later died at the scene.

The 26-year-old suspect, who deputies identified, fled before deputies arrived. Deputies are searching for the suspect.

Authorities are currently withholding the identities of both the victim and the suspect.

