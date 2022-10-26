Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo alerting drivers of changes to Marsh Street

October 26, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The city of San Luis Obispo is alerting drivers to changes made to the layout of Marsh Street in the downtown area.

Vehicle lanes on Marsh Street have been reduced from three to two between Nipomo and Santa Rosa streets. There is now a protected bike lane that runs next to the sidewalk, rather than a vehicle lane. Additionally, parking spaces have been moved to between one of the two vehicle lanes and the bike lane.

The reduction in vehicle lanes is intended to reduce car speeds and to create a safe corridor for all modes of transportation, the city stated in a social media post.

“Signs are posted and new street markings are painted, but we ask that drivers also be mindful and pay attention to the new street layout,” the city’s post states.


unusualsuspect

Electric skateboards, powered scooters, horses etc etc are all banned from road use. Why are bikes okay? They don’t mesh well at all with vehicular traffic; which is now backed up and drivers are annoyed and in more of a hurry because there are less lanes…Take your toy to a playground where it belongs. This city needs to stop catering to niche groups at the sacrifice of the majority!


10/26/2022 1:43 pm
Messkit

I’ve already watched a driver in the former middle lane of Marsh, begin a left turn onto Santa Rosa…which is no longer allowed. Chaos prevailed.


Notably, as the city has removed most of the traffic lines on the streets for slurry application, there are most streets in the downtown with minimal, if any, markings to direct traffic, for the last few weeks. You can imagine, the fun of driving Higuera that is supposed to be a two lane, with the parklets, faded to nothing lane lines (including the stupid bike lane), and no less than FOUR (as witnessed yesterday) delivery trucks stopped to do their thing, and no clues as to where cars may safely navigate. Monterey is almost worse between Morro and Chorro, that has, as of yesterday, NO lane marking at all! Along with the privately owned parklets we pay for with our taxes (Yes. Yes we do), and the crazy stupid two way bike lane on a one way street, it’s a wonder why more cars don’t have new dents.


Pismo and Shell Beach have seen the light, and have removed the parklets in their towns, making it safer for traffic and pedestrians, and freeing up more parking spaces. Is SLO dumber than a tourist trap?


10/26/2022 1:16 pm
robdadbod

So if EMS needs to get through and we are supposed to pull to the riiiight..mmmmkay.


10/26/2022 1:14 pm
unusualsuspect

Oh you’re expected to slow and wait for the bicyclists to pass and then pull to the right; never mind someone’s life may be at stake and every second counts; cyclist wants to get their exercise in… The idea that bikes are being used as transportation is a fallacy; THEY AREN’T GOING ANYWHERE!


10/26/2022 1:45 pm
Laughlines

I’ll be curious to see how this works out. I’m not thrilled with Higuera Street these days. But, elections have consequences. Not the town I grew up in anymore.


10/26/2022 12:15 pm
﻿