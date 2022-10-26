Former SLO County deputy found not guilty of child molestation

October 25, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A jury last week found a former San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s correctional deputy not guilty of eight counts of child sexual abuse.

In 2020, prosecutors charged James Peter Storton of Arroyo Grande with eight felony counts of child sexual abuse concerning two alleged victims. He was released on $100,000 bail shortly afterwards and then pled not guilty.

Storton retired from the sheriff’s department in 2009, after 29 years. His brother Keith Storton is an Arroyo Grande city councilman.

