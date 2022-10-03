San Luis Obispo man leads officers on high-speed chase

October 2, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Sunday before Atascadero officers arrested him for multiple crimes including car theft and child endangerment.

On Saturday, the owner of a white 2010 Honda Odyssey reported their car had been stolen from Santa Maria. On Sunday afternoon, Paso Robles police spotted the Honda and put out a notice.

Atascadero officers spotted the stolen car traveling south on Highway 101 near San Ramon Road. Officers attempted to stop the Honda, but the driver fled reaching speeds of over 100 mph.

The driver exited in San Luis Obispo, crashed, and then headed back onto Highway 101, this time headed northbound.

The Honda became disabled near the California Men’s Colony.

Officers then arrested 27-year-old Javier Perez-Andrade for driving a stolen car, evading arrest, property damage and two counts of child endangerment. Perez-Andrade had two teenage passengers in his car. He remains in the SLO County Jail with his bail set at $100,000.

