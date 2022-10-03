SLO County gas prices approaching record highs, find the lowest prices

October 3, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County is 65 cents more than a week ago, as the county approaches record breaking prices. The average price of gas in the county is currently 6.56 a gallon, closing on the record of $6.63 a gallon set in June, according to figures from AAA.

The average price of gas in California rose 61 cents during the past week to $6.37 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the tenth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $7.14.

Average gas prices remained primarily unchanged in the United States. The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped one cent to $3.79 during the past week.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $5.39 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $5.49 Stop and Buy – Nipomo, Tefft Street, $5.49 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.49 76 – Nipomo, Orchard Road, $5.59 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.89 Chevron – Nipomo, Tefft Street, $5.89 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.89 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.95 Shell – Atascadero, San Gabriel Road: $5.95

