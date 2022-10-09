SLO County gas prices down slightly, find the lowest prices

October 9, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

While gas prices are rising nationally, the average price of gas in California and San Luis Obispo County have declined slightly. At $6.54 a gallon, the average price of gas in SLO County is two cents less than last week’s prices.

The average price of gas in California fell three cents during the past week to $6.34 a gallon.

Prices at the pump in California have increased because of ongoing maintenance at roughly six refineries, which has severely limiting the state’s supply, according to AAA. However, “refinery restarts and California officials allowing less expensive winter-blend gasoline to be sold a month ahead of schedule” has resulted in a small drop in price.

SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $7.31.

The national average gas price increased 12 cents to $3.91 a gallon during the past week.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Stop and Shop – Nipomo, Tefft Street, $5.49 76 – Nipomo, Orchard Road, $5.59 Chevron – Nipomo, Tefft Street, $5.89 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street, $5.89 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.95 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.97 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $5.99 Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.99 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.99 Flyers – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $6.09

