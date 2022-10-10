Paso Robles officers follow trail of blood, find stabbing victim

October 9, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police officers followed a trail of blood through the downtown area on Friday night in an attempt to find a stabbing victim.

Shortly before midnight, a caller reported several people fighting in the 1300 block of Spring Street. The caller also reported an assailant stabbed another man. When officers arrived, several people fled the scene.

Officers did not locate a victim, though they did find a trail of blood.

With the help of another caller, officers found the victim, a 22-year-old male from out of town, in the alleyway off 13th and Pine streets. He was suffering from a single stab wound to his leg.

Even so, the victim was so intoxicated he was not able to provide information about the assault or his assailant.

Emergency personnel transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of his injury.

Officers are working to obtain video surveillance of the area that could help with suspect identification. In addition, investigators are asking anyone with information about the assault to contact the Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

