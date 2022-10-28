Front Page  »  

Two people killed in fiery crash on Highway 1

October 28, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Two people died and one person suffered critical injuries after a pair of vehicles collided head-on Friday morning on Highway 1 in Santa Barbara County.

Shortly after 4 a.m., 22-year-old Kyle Nelson of Goleta was headed northbound on Highway 1 about one mile west of Highway 101 near Goleta at speeds of approxamtly 80 mph when he crossed into the southbound lane in front of a car driven by 19-year-old Jenna Causby of Lompoc, according to the CHP. Both drivers attempted to avoid a collision by turning towards the east, resulting in a head-on collision.

Both vehicles then burst into flames.

Causby and her 20-year-old passenger Dorothyann Guthrie of Lompoc died at the scene.

Emergency personnel transported Nelson, who incurred critical injuries, to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. Authorities temporarily closed Highway 1 in the area of the crash and diverted traffic to Highway 246.


unusualsuspect

80 mph driver gets all the blame; meanwhile a slowpoke doing 55 in a 65 for miles on end continues on down the road as if they had nothing to do with it :/ Incredibly sick of these indignant sthat refuse to drive at speed or pull off.


10/28/2022 2:20 pm
Sloable

Damn, it seems like it’s usually the ones not at fault that die.


10/28/2022 1:37 pm
