Allan Hancock College locked down during search for assailant
November 7, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Police briefly placed the Allan Hancock College campus in Santa Maria on lockdown Monday amid a searched for a person suspected of attempted homicide. [KCOY]
At about 11:50 a.m., police received a report that an attempted homicide suspect was in a residential area near the southwestern edge of the Allan Hancock campus. College police then placed the campus on lockdown.
The suspect was not believed to be armed and had not been seen on the campus. Shortly afterwards, officers apprehended the suspect in a nearby residential area.
Authorities lifted the lockdown before 12:10 p.m.
