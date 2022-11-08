San Luis Obispo County woman missing since August

November 7, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 29-year-old woman who last spoke to her family in August.

Late last month, the family of Haley Dockstader filed a missing person’ report. Dockstader last made contact with her family on Aug. 4, and then never arrived at her intended destination.

Her family describes her as 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with straight reddish, blonde hair and hazel eyes. Dockstader has a flower tattoo on her face and a tattoo of the name “Robert” on her neck.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Dockstader’s whereabouts to contact the SLO County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.

