An increase in sales tax on the ballot in Arroyo Grande
November 4, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Arroyo Grande residents are currently voting on whether or not to increase the city’s sales tax rate by a full percentage point.
If passed by a majority vote, Measure D-22 would raise the sales tax rate in Arroyo Grande from 7.75% to 8.75%. The city already has its own .5% sales tax rate, which is added to the statewide rate of 7.25%.
City officials are encouraging the public to vote yes on on the proposed tax increase they say is needed to fund maintenance and repairs of streets, sidewalks and stormwater and drainage facilities. The measure would generate approximately $5.6 million a year for the Arroyo Grande general fund.
If voters approve the tax increase, it will take effect on April 1, 2023.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines