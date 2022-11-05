An increase in sales tax on the ballot in Arroyo Grande

November 4, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Arroyo Grande residents are currently voting on whether or not to increase the city’s sales tax rate by a full percentage point.

If passed by a majority vote, Measure D-22 would raise the sales tax rate in Arroyo Grande from 7.75% to 8.75%. The city already has its own .5% sales tax rate, which is added to the statewide rate of 7.25%.

City officials are encouraging the public to vote yes on on the proposed tax increase they say is needed to fund maintenance and repairs of streets, sidewalks and stormwater and drainage facilities. The measure would generate approximately $5.6 million a year for the Arroyo Grande general fund.

If voters approve the tax increase, it will take effect on April 1, 2023.

