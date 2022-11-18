Bicyclist dies after being struck by a vehicle in San Luis Obispo

November 18, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A San Luis Obispo man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on Los Osos Valley Road on Thursday evening, authorities said in a news release.

The bicyclist, a 58-year-old man,died from his injuries. Investigators are not naming the victim pending notification of his next of kin.

The 59-year-old was riding in the marked westbound bike lane in the 12200 block of Los Osos Valley Road. Investigators believe he swerved into westbound traffic, where a driver struck him at approximately 7:09 p.m., according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and performed lifesaving measures. An ambulance then transported the man to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver remained at the scene following the collision and cooperated with officers. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

The SLO Police Department’s Severe Collision Investigation Detail took over the investigation. Investigators collected witness statements and surveillance footage.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the watch commander at (805) 781-7313.

