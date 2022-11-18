Federal agents raid San Luis Obispo accounting firm

November 17, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Federal agents raided a San Luis Obispo accounting firm on Thursday, spending hours scouring the office and removing boxes of files from the business.

More than a dozen FBI and IRS agents descended on 755 Santa Rosa Street in SLO on Thursday morning to serve a search warrant. One agent pulled a car in front of a BMW owned by Pamela Fitzpatrick, the owner of Fitzpatrick Professional Accountancy, blocking the accountant from leaving the parking garage.

Shortly after agents entered the second floor, most of the accounting firm’s employees left the building.

After about five hours, a group of agents displaying “Police, IRS-CI,” on their shirts left the building. CI stands for criminal investigation, which is the law enforcement branch of the IRS.

FBI agents, many carrying white bullet proof vests, also began leaving the building.

Shortly after 4 p.m., three FBI agents began loading dozens of boxes of documents into a large white van.

Investigators are not providing further information at this time. CalCoastNews will provide updates as they become available.

