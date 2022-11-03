Caller reports overdose at Santa Barbara County Jail, inmate saved

November 2, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Custody deputies rescued an inmate on Tuesday after a member of the public called a Santa Barbara County jail to report the inmate was in crisis.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the caller reported they had just spoken to an inmate over the phone who sounded unwell. Deputies located the inmate in the dayroom area, unresponsive and on the ground.

Within minutes, deputies gave the inmate naloxone and requested emergency medical support.

While emergency medical responders were en route, custody deputies administered two additional doses of naloxone. After the inmate regained consciousness, he was transported to an area hospital for follow-up care and is expected to recover.

