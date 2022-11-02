Grover Beach man killed in crash on Interstate 5
November 2, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A 37-year-old Grover Beach man was killed in a crash Sunday night after he drove the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County, according to the CHP. [Siskiyou Daily News]
Shortly after 9 p.m., the Grover Beach man was driving northbound on southbound I-5 north of the Grenada Irrigation District in the Yreka area when his Honda crashed into a U-Haul van. The Grover Beach man died at the scene of the crash.
First responders transported the U-Haul driver and a passenger to the hospital for the treatment of moderate injuries.
CHP officers are investigating the collision. It is unclear if alcohol factored into the crash.
