City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo

November 3, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.

The truck fell into the sink hole that had formed. It was then lifted out of the hole and towed.

About 10 or 12 homes lost water as a result of the ruptured pipe. Workers repaired the pipe, and water was restored Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

It is unclear how long it will take to fill the hole in the street.

