Deputies asking for help finding missing Arroyo Grande woman

November 22, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old woman who was last seen in Arroyo Grande.

On Monday, Ysabel Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was at about 11 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Investigators describe Moriarty Puig as Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a maroon and navy hooded shirt, leggings and carrying a canvas Tommy Bahama backpack. She was driving a light blue Honda Odyssey with a license plate of 6KPB414.

Moriarty Puig had recently moved back to San Luis Obispo County from Colorado. She may possibly be headed to areas near Santa Barbara or Santa Cruz.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact investigators at (805) 781-4550.

