Gunman shoots male victim in Shandon on Halloween

November 1, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot and wounded a male victim in Shandon on Halloween.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a caller reported a shooting on N. 3rd Street by Camatti Street. There were reports of multiple shots fired.

Residents in the area say the victim may have been a teenager. An air ambulance was requested. The victim’s condition has not yet been disclosed.

Following the shooting, the suspect allegedly ran towards the river.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies searched for a suspect for hours. It is unclear if they have identified the gunman.

