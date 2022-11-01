Gunman shoots male victim in Shandon on Halloween
November 1, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A gunman shot and wounded a male victim in Shandon on Halloween.
Shortly after 10 p.m., a caller reported a shooting on N. 3rd Street by Camatti Street. There were reports of multiple shots fired.
Residents in the area say the victim may have been a teenager. An air ambulance was requested. The victim’s condition has not yet been disclosed.
Following the shooting, the suspect allegedly ran towards the river.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies searched for a suspect for hours. It is unclear if they have identified the gunman.
